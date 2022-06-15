87º

20 Seminole County businesses hiring at upcoming job fair

In-person hiring event will be held Thursday, June 16

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – If you are looking for employment in the Seminole County area, Thursday may be your lucky day.

CareerSource Central Florida (CSCF) has partnered with Florida Rising and EG Equal Ground to bring career opportunities to Central Florida residents at the latest Seminole County Career Fair.

The in-person event will be from 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Sanford Civic Center, located at 401 E. First St.

CSCF spokesperson Carla Sosa told News 6 more than 20 Seminole County businesses, including Seminole County Schools, American Builders Supply, Del-Air, and the City of Lake Mary will attend the Seminole County Career Fair to fill positions in various industries.

“Job opportunities include manufacturing and production workers, delivery drivers, bus drivers and monitors, customer service representatives and more,” Sosa said.

Those in the community seeking employment and interested in attending the Seminole County Career Fair can register at CareerSourceCentralFlorida.com/CareerFair.

