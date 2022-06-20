Pet food recalled over salmonella risk

If you feed your dog FreshPet, listen up.

The company is recalling the four-and-a-half-pound bag of FreshPet Select fresh from the kitchen home-cooked chicken recipe because it might be contaminated with salmonella, which could affect dogs who eat it and anyone who handles the food.

The recall is voluntary and it’s just one lot.

So, if you have this food, you’re going to want to look for the sell by date 10-29-22.

As you know, salmonella can make us sick and cause stomach issues and it affects animals the same way.

At this point, FreshPet says it hasn’t gotten any reports that anyone has gotten sick.

The issue here is that this lot was supposed to be thrown out but a small portion of it got sent out to stores by mistake.