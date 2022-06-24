Orange County jail to host resource fair for released inmates, homeless population

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Corrections is set to host a Community Resource Fair next week to raise awareness and provide resources for recently released inmates and the homeless population.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 30 at the Orange County Jail’s south parking lot.

During the fair, various vendors, providers and employers will provide resources and opportunities relating to health care, employment, mental health, education, restoration and rights, and substance abuse needs.

While the event is open to anyone residing in Orange County and the surrounding Central Florida areas, jail officials said the resources available are aimed to support “recently released inmates, offenders on community supervision and the homeless” to better enable them to leave the jail in a “better state.”

“People who have had a brush with the law often just need some tools to put them on the path of moving forward in a positive direction, and that’s the whole goal of this fair in bringing the resources all together in a centralized location and making them available to the community,” Linda Brooks, manager of Community Corrections & Inmate programs, said in a statement.

According to county correction officials, 96 percent of Orange County inmates return to the community.

Any vendor or employer interested in participating or learning more about the event can contact Hope Simpson at 407-836-3044 or via email at Hope.Simpson@ocfl.net.

Find a map of how the event will be laid out below: