Department of Children and Families to host job fair for roles across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Department of Children and Families is hosting a hiring event in Ocala to fill roles all across Central Florida.

The job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29, at Children’s Legal Services in Ocala.

The department and its system of care partners, such as Kids Central Inc., Lifestream Behavioral Center, Youth and Family Alternatives and others, is looking for people to fill various positions throughout the following counties: Brevard, Citrus, Hardee, Hernando, Highlands, Lake, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Seminole and Sumter.

The companies are hiring for various roles, including in public benefits, child and adult protective services, administration, information technology, child care regulation and call center.

Those interested in these positions will be subject to an on-site pre-screening, interview and background check.

Attendees should bring a printed or digital resume, list of references, Social Security card, photo identification and a diploma and selective service letter, if applicable.

Professional attire is expected at the event held at 1100 SW 38th Ave.

For more information or any questions about the event, please contact at Kerrian Angel at Kerrian.Angel@myflfamilies.com or 863-956-6101 or contact Melissa Quinonez at Melissa.Quinonez@myflfamilies.com or 407-748-5054.