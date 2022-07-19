WATCH LIVE at 11 a.m.: New initiative offers bomb-making prevention tips for Orange County businesses

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A federal initiative is making its way to Orange County, where bomb-making prevention tips are being offered for businesses in the area.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office and the Orlando Police Department on Tuesday will join members from Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the FBI to announce Operation Flashpoint.

According to officials, Operation Flashpoint is “designed to increase awareness on how businesses and the public can prevent bombings in their communities.”

“As the eyes and ears in this community, residents and business owners alike can learn what to look out for and when to alert law enforcement to large purchases of potentially dangerous chemicals or combinations of items used in homemade explosives,” CISA said in a news release.

CISA said in 2021, Florida had 35 explosion-related incidents reported across the state.

Orange County Undersheriff Mark Canty and Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon will also attend the 11 a.m. news conference.

