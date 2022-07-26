Woman hospitalized after car crashed into tree, caught fire in Orlando, FHP says

Lines painted on the center of a road.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman was hospitalized after crashing her car into a tree Monday afternoon in Orlando, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the woman — possibly a 40-year-old from Orlando — crashed along Universal Boulevard and Pointe Plaza Avenue at approximately 12:27 p.m.

After crashing into the tree, the vehicle then caught fire, and the woman was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center as a trauma alert, troopers said.

According to troopers, the woman is in critical condition. They added that there were no reported passengers or other vehicles involved in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. Check back with News 6 for updates.

