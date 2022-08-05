Orlando man sentenced to 40 years in prison for 30 child sex crimes, officials say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – An Orlando man was sentenced Thursday afternoon to 40 years in the Florida State Prison and 45 years of sex offender probation for 30 felony child sex crimes, according to the Office of the State Attorney.

Tyler Thompson, 24, was arrested last year after taking a 13-year-old girl — who had been reported missing — to a local hotel room in Edgewater, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

In that case, the state attorney’s office said that the 13-year-old was reported missing after failing to show up for her after-school basketball game. A deputy later tracked her down to a hotel where she was found with Thompson, officials stated.

Officials added that when she was found, the girl ran to the responding deputy and “gave him a hug.”

“The sentence was a fitting end to an ugly and disturbing crime,” State Attorney R.J. Larizza said. “The defendant is a sexual predator who will have 40 years to reflect upon the fruits of his perverse sexual proclivities.”

