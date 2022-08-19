Deltona teen, mother accused of nationwide identity theft, deputies say

DELTONA, Fla. – A Deltona High School student and his mother have been charged in an identity theft scheme affecting victims across the U.S., according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they first investigated Elijah Duett, a 14-year-old from Deltona, in May over accusations that he made written threats to kill another student who didn’t pay into an organized pyramid fraud scheme he was running.

During the investigation, detectives said they discovered Duett had bought a “significant amount” of stolen personal and financial data online, including Social Security numbers, credit card numbers and login information for multiple banks and websites.

Investigators added Duett also had detailed instructions on the steps and equipment needed to forge money orders.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators identified 17 victims of identity theft and grand theft across the country in connection with this case — 15 of whom wanted to pursue criminal charges when contacted.

Deputies said they also found messages between Duett and his mother, 38-year-old Selena Wallace, who told her son she wished he could “use his special abilities in a legal way.”

Deputies said, however, Wallace then asked Duett to “raise his prices to make higher profits.”

Investigators found 12 laptops, four printers, four cell phones and several gaming systems through a search warrant at Duett’s house, deputies said.

Duett was taken into custody and faces charges for several counts of identity theft, obtaining property by fraud, illegal use of credit cards and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Duett’s mother was arrested as an accomplice and faces principal charges to each count, along with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Deputies said this is an ongoing investigation and additional charges may be possible.

