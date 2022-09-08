Catalytic converter thieves cause $33K in damage to Sanford truck company, police say

SANFORD, Fla. – Thieves hit a Sanford company, making off with 36 catalytic converters from trucks at the business, according to police.

Police were called to Longwood Truck Center — 4215 Orlando Drive — on Saturday.

A catalytic converter is an exhaust emission control device underneath your vehicle that reduces toxic gases. The converters contain three precious metals: platinum, palladium and rhodium.

A worker there said he noticed the converters were missing from trucks on the lot when he arrived around 8 a.m., according to the incident report.

The business said the thefts would cost $33,000 to repair, the report shows.

This same business was targeted by catalytic converter thieves in March 2021.

