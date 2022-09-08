79º

Catalytic converter thieves cause $33K in damage to Sanford truck company, police say

Thieves made off with 36 catalytic converters, records show

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

SANFORD, Fla. – Thieves hit a Sanford company, making off with 36 catalytic converters from trucks at the business, according to police.

Police were called to Longwood Truck Center — 4215 Orlando Drive — on Saturday.

A catalytic converter is an exhaust emission control device underneath your vehicle that reduces toxic gases. The converters contain three precious metals: platinum, palladium and rhodium.

A worker there said he noticed the converters were missing from trucks on the lot when he arrived around 8 a.m., according to the incident report.

The business said the thefts would cost $33,000 to repair, the report shows.

This same business was targeted by catalytic converter thieves in March 2021.

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

