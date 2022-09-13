New dashboard set to launch showing Orange County transportation tax plans

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Commissioners with Orange County met on Tuesday to discuss the transportation sales tax initiative.

Earlier this year, commissioners voted to put the penny sales tax proposal on the November ballot.

Administrators explained Tuesday how the county met the requirements to move forward with the referendum.

They were able to show commissioners through a presentation the launch of a new transportation interactive dashboard for residents.

Administrators explained this will allow residents to monitor projects based on their district and home address and it will also include a road and safety dashboard.

“There was a need of some type of communications tools so that our citizens have a place so they can find information and the transportation plan is 12-hundred pages long and there’s a lot of information in there, so the goal of the interactive dashboard was to visualize this data,” said Roseann Harrington, chief of staff.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, who has been pushing for this proposal since 2019, explained the plan would create a robust mass transport system in the county, including expanding SunRail and adding more buses to LYNX’s fleet.

Orange County residents will be able to vote on whether or not the plan should move forward on the Nov. 8 ballot.

Officials said the goal is to launch the new interactive dashboard on Sept. 16.

