Man convicted of first-degree murder in fatal Daytona Beach shooting

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Following a three-day trial, a Georgia man was convicted of first-degree murder Thursday for his involvement in a fatal Daytona Beach shooting more than two years ago.

In September 2020, Jaquez Head, 23, along with three other men, showed up at a woman’s Daytona Beach apartment to rob her boyfriend, according to the state attorney’s office.

[TRENDING: Social Security payments set for big increase. Here’s what to know | Win four 3-day park hopper passes to Walt Disney World | Become a News 6 Insider]

Officials with the state attorney’s office said Head jumped on the boyfriend, and a fight ensued. Deputies said that one of the other three invaders shot and killed the 18-year-old woman as the fight progressed.

While Head wasn’t the one who shot the woman, officials said his involvement still constitutes murder.

“Florida allows in certain situations that someone can be convicted for murder for just being involved in a felony which results in the death of another,” the state attorney’s office wrote in a release. “This is called Felony Murder.”

Head was found guilty of first-degree felony murder and robbery with a firearm. He will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder conviction, officials said.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: