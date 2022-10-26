83º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Hiker last seen in Orlando Wetlands Park found safe

Kyle Cruz was last seen Tuesday around noon

Christie Zizo, Digital Editor

Tags: Orange County, Missing, Orlando
Kyle Cruz was last seen Tuesday at Orlando Wetlands Park. (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says a man last seen hiking in Orlando Wetlands Park Tuesday and reported missing has been found safe.

Deputies say Kyle Cruz was last seen at the park on Wheeler Road on Tuesday around 12:29 p.m.

[TRENDING: Florida man bitten by alligator while trying to remove reptile | Tropics: Hurricane center watching 3 systems | Become a News 6 Insider]

The sheriff’s office tweeted about the missing hiker around noon, but about 20 minutes later said Cruz was found safe. He had gotten lost.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Christie joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021.

email