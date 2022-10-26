Hiker last seen in Orlando Wetlands Park found safe

Kyle Cruz was last seen Tuesday at Orlando Wetlands Park.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says a man last seen hiking in Orlando Wetlands Park Tuesday and reported missing has been found safe.

Deputies say Kyle Cruz was last seen at the park on Wheeler Road on Tuesday around 12:29 p.m.

[TRENDING: Florida man bitten by alligator while trying to remove reptile | Tropics: Hurricane center watching 3 systems | Become a News 6 Insider]

The sheriff’s office tweeted about the missing hiker around noon, but about 20 minutes later said Cruz was found safe. He had gotten lost.

UPDATE: Hiker was found safe, but tired. He was lost. Thank you for sharing! https://t.co/UE7foDdgx2 — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) October 26, 2022

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: