Deltona woman attacks father, locks niece in bedroom, deputies say

DELTONA, Fla. – A 28-year-old Deltona woman was arrested Monday after attacking her father and locking both herself and her niece in a bedroom, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to a home along Humphrey Boulevard Monday afternoon after receiving a call from a man who said his daughter had attacked him.

Upon arrival, deputies said they found the man, who told them that his daughter — 28-year-old Summer Baffone — had attacked her boyfriend, and after the father tried to stop her, Baffone struck him, as well.

The father told deputies that Baffone had been armed with a BB gun, and she may have been on narcotics, deputies said.

According to the arrest affidavit, deputies found Baffone, who had locked herself and her niece in the niece’s bedroom.

After Baffone refused to let them in, deputies broke down the door and arrested her, the report shows. Deputies said that Baffone struggled against them as they attempted to move her to a patrol car.

Deputies said the niece later told them Baffone had intimidated her into staying quiet, saying the niece would go into foster care if she said anything.

Several narcotics and drug paraphernalia were found in Baffone’s own bedroom, including amphetamines and fentanyl, deputies said.

Baffone faces charges of felony battery, false imprisonment, child neglect, possession of a weapon by a felon and multiple drug possession offenses.

