Florida officials to provide update in Orlando FreeFall death investigation

An Orlando thrill ride won't come down until an investigation into the death of a 14-year-old boy is over.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – State officials on Tuesday will provide an update in the investigation into the death of a 14-year-old boy who fell from the Orlando FreeFall thrill ride earlier this year.

Tyre Sampson was visiting Orlando on spring break from Missouri when he fell to his death after slipping from his seat in March.

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and state Sen. Geraldine Thompson will speak at Tuesday’s news conference. According to a news release, Fried will be giving information on an “administrative complaint against Orlando Eagle Drop Slingshot, LLC.”

The update comes over a month after The Slingshot Group announced the ride would be taken down.

The Orlando thrill ride where a 14-year-old boy fell to his death earlier this year is being taken down.

The Orlando FreeFall attraction at ICON Park has been closed since the boy’s death. The Slingshot Group operated the Orlando FreeFall and the Orlando Slingshot, but after the teen died, owners of ICON Park demanded the company suspend all ride operations.

An independent forensic engineering firm hired in the investigation into the fatal fall found the operator of the thrill ride manually adjusted the sensors in the seat he was in, which made the ride unsafe.

The firm’s 14-page report determined the ride itself did not have an electrical or mechanical failure but a manual adjustment in the seat the teen was in allowed the ride to operate even when it was unsafe.

Fried said the operator of the Orlando FreeFall made “manual adjustments to the ride resulting in it being unsafe” and allowed the harness’ restraint opening to be “almost double” of the normal opening range.

“These misadjustments allow the safety lights to illuminate, improperly satisfying the ride’s electronic safety mechanisms that allow the ride to operate even though Mr. Sampson was not properly secured in the seat,” Fried said following the report’s release. “As noted in the report, there are many other potential contributing factors that may have played a role in the incident. And that is what our department is continuing to investigate.”

Attorney Michael Haggard said they’ve been speaking with witnesses and gathering more information, all as Sampson’s mom continues to mourn her son.

An autopsy report revealed the teen weighed 383 pounds and was just over 6 feet tall. According to a manual produced by the manufacturer of the ride, Funtime Thrill Rides, the maximum weight allowance for Orlando FreeFall is listed as 130 kilograms, or 286 pounds.

Weeks after the boy’s fatal fall, attorneys for his family formally filed a lawsuit against Funtime Thrill Rides, the manufacturer; Slingshot Group, the owner-operator in Florida; and ICON Park, which leased the space.

The lawsuit alleges the ride’s operators should have known that riders could be “subject to unreasonably dangerous and foreseeable risks, and that serious injury and death of the occupants in the ride could result.”