WATCH: Video shows Orlando police rescue people from burning apartment complex

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police released body-camera video Monday showing officers and firefighters rescuing people from their second-story apartment after the building caught fire Sunday.

The fire occurred at Avalon Condominiums, 4417 S. Semoran Blvd., Sunday morning.

The video shows officers speaking to a man who tells them there are three women on a balcony who cannot get out of their apartment.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider | Can I legally decorate my car for Christmas? | BIG weather changes coming to Fla.]

The officers then retrieve a ladder from the firefighters, who can be seen in the video battling the flames.

The officers can be seen in the video guiding the three women over the banister of the balcony and down the ladder to safety.

Police said at least 30 people were chased from their homes by the fire, but no one was seriously injured. Crews also managed to reunite one person with their pet after the fire was doused.

The Red Cross is now helping the people who were not allowed to return home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Orlando police released body-camera video Monday showing officers and firefighters rescuing people from their second-story apartment after the building caught fire Sunday.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: