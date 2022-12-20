Man accused in deadly Orange County shooting arrested in Puerto Rico

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man arrested in Puerto Rico is now awaiting extradition back to Orange County to face charges in a deadly shooting, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies announced the arrest of Luis Angel Rivera Soto, 24, by U.S. Marshals on Tuesday.

Investigators believe Rivera Soto shot and killed Bryan Soria Figueredo, 20, on Dec. 4.

Deputies said the shooting happened in the 14000 block of Osprey Links Road.

Soria Figueredo was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Rivera Soto will face a charge of first-degree murder when he returns to Orange County.

