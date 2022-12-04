Man dies after being shot in Hunters Creek by suspect known to him, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man in his 20s died Sunday after being shot that morning in Hunters Creek by another man who was known to him, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded at 10:43 a.m. to the 14000 block of Osprey Links Road, locating the man shot, according to a statement. The man was hospitalized and later pronounced dead, deputies said.

The suspect, described as a man in his 20s, ran from the scene before law enforcement arrived, the statement reads.

The sheriff’s office was still investigating the incident at time of writing.

This is a developing story. Check back here for the latest updates.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the incident and not necessarily its exact location.

