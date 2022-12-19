Man accused of shooting, killing woman in Orange County arrested

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The man responsible for shooting and killing a woman in Orange County has been arrested in Brevard County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Orange County deputies announced the arrest of Jonathan Self, 38, on Monday. Records show Self was booked into the Brevard County lock-up on Sunday on an out-of-county warrant.

Investigators believe Self shot Michelle Ann Siegel-Colon, 39, and a second victim — a man in his 30s — on Nov. 22 in the 700 block of West Sand Lake Road. Siegel-Colon was found dead at the scene, according to deputies, but the man was taken to the hospital. However, no update has been provided on his condition.

Police released surveillance video showing the man they believe to be responsible for the shooting — a man in a white T-shirt and black jeans on a bicycle. Deputies have not said whether the man in the video is Self.

Self faces a charge of first-degree murder with a firearm.

