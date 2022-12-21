Man who demanded money at Deltona Publix arrested after chase, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man who demanded money at a Deltona Publix was arrested after a chase in Volusia County Tuesday night, according to the sheriff’s office.

Steven Williams, 58, was arrested in DeLand.

Deputies said Williams handed a note to a Publix employee at a Deltona store. The note demanded money and stated that Williams had a gun, according to investigators.

The sheriff’s office said Williams did not get any cash, but his face and license plate number were caught on camera.

Investigators said the man’s car was later picked up by a license plate reader, and deputies attempted a traffic stop. Williams drove off, but deputies said they were able to flatten his tires.

Williams was arrested near 2100 E. New York Ave.

He faces charges of robbery, fleeing from law enforcement and several counts of violation of probation. He is held on no bond.

