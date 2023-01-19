Orange County courthouse closed due to power outage

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County courthouse is closed Thursday morning due to a power outage.

The sheriff’s office said the building is closed to employees and the public.

The courthouse will reopen when power is restored, though an estimated time of restoration has not been provided.

The Orange County courthouse usually opens at 7:30 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

ALERT: Due to a power outage, the Orange County Courthouse is closed this morning to visitors & employees. When power is restored, courthouse business will resume. We will update when power is restored. pic.twitter.com/UspycA8RFb — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 19, 2023

