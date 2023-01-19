65º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Orange County courthouse closed due to power outage

Courthouse plans to reopen when power is restored

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orange County
Orange County Courthouse (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County courthouse is closed Thursday morning due to a power outage.

The sheriff’s office said the building is closed to employees and the public.

[TRENDING: Why are some street lights turning purple across Central Florida? | Flagler Beach woman hit by car was trying to break up a fight, police say | Become a News 6 Insider]

The courthouse will reopen when power is restored, though an estimated time of restoration has not been provided.

The Orange County courthouse usually opens at 7:30 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

email