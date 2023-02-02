Man sought in sexual assault of elderly woman at her Ocala apartment, police say

Ocala police search for man accused in sexual assault of elderly woman at her apartment.

OCALA, Fla. – The Ocala Police Department is searching for a man in a sexual assault of an elderly woman at her Ocala apartment on Wednesday.

The department shared in a post Thursday that the assault happened at Saddleworth Green apartments on SW 41st Street.

According to police, the woman in her 80s was alone in her apartment when she was sexually assaulted.

Police said surveillance video showed the man, considered a person of interest, carrying a screwdriver.

Anyone with information is asked to call 352-369-7000 or contact Crime Stoppers to report anonymously.

