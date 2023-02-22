Daytona Beach Shores ramp temporarily closing due to damage from hurricanes Ian, Nicole

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – A popular beach access ramp in Volusia County is temporarily closing months after damage caused by hurricanes Ian and Nicole.

Crews are removing the restroom facility and lifeguard tower from the Dunlawton Beach Ramp in Daytona Beach Shores due to serious damage sustained during the hurricanes.

[TRENDING: Florida bill would ban dogs from sticking heads out of car windows | Greek Fest returns to Brevard County with new savory dishes | Tractor-trailer hits overpass on I-75 in Marion County | Become a News 6 Insider]

Daytona Beach Shores officials ask that the public avoid the area during the process, which is expected to take two weeks.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: