Daytona Beach Shores ramp temporarily closing due to damage from hurricanes Ian, Nicole

Restroom facility, lifeguard tower from Dunlawton Beach Ramp to be removed

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Daytona Beach Shores on Labor Day weekend. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – A popular beach access ramp in Volusia County is temporarily closing months after damage caused by hurricanes Ian and Nicole.

Crews are removing the restroom facility and lifeguard tower from the Dunlawton Beach Ramp in Daytona Beach Shores due to serious damage sustained during the hurricanes.

Daytona Beach Shores officials ask that the public avoid the area during the process, which is expected to take two weeks.

