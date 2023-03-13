Information sought for missing 13-year-old Orlando girl

ORLANDO, Fla. – Authorities are searching for a missing 13-year-old Orlando girl who was last seen 10 days ago.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement tweeted Monday that Chyanne Finley was last seen March 3 in the Orlando area.

Finley was described as a white girl, 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 180 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans and multicolored shoes.

“We need your help! Please share!” the FDLE tweet said.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 407-836-4357.

#MissingMonday

We need your help! Please share! Do you have information to help locate Chyanne Finley, missing from the Orlando, FL area since March 3, 2023? If you have info that may help find her, please call the number listed on the flyer or 911. @OrangeCoSheriff pic.twitter.com/gRh2Qwt2t1 — FDLE (@fdlepio) March 13, 2023

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: