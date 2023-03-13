74º

Information sought for missing 13-year-old Orlando girl

Chyanne Finley last seen March 3 in Orlando area

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

ORLANDO, Fla. – Authorities are searching for a missing 13-year-old Orlando girl who was last seen 10 days ago.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement tweeted Monday that Chyanne Finley was last seen March 3 in the Orlando area.

Finley was described as a white girl, 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 180 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans and multicolored shoes.

“We need your help! Please share!” the FDLE tweet said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 407-836-4357.

