TRAFFIC ALERT: Big rig slams into construction vehicle, closing I-95 in Brevard

A crash Friday morning involving a tractor-trailer and a construction vehicle has forced the closure of Interstate 95 in Brevard County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A crash Friday morning involving a tractor-trailer and a construction vehicle has forced the closure of Interstate 95 in Brevard County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The wreck happened on I-95 north, just north of State Road 50. All northbound lanes of I-95 are closed and traffic is being diverted onto State Road 50.

The FHP said the driver of the big rig failed to slow down or move over for a lane closure and struck the construction vehicle.

Troopers said there was not a driver in the construction vehicle, and no one was injured in the crash, which left the tractor-trailer overturned.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Check back for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: