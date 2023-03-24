Former Wekiva High School teacher accused in sexual battery of student has plea hearing

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A former teacher at Wekiva High School, accused of sexual battery with a student on campus, is due back in court Friday for a plea hearing, records show.

Keith Ivey, now 26, was arrested March 29, 2022, four days after a student informed a student resource deputy that a teacher had “a sexual relationship” with another student, according to investigators.

Deputies interviewed the other student, a 17-year-old girl, who told them that Ivey asked her to perform a sex act on him in a closet at the school, according to officials.

Ivey — who the school confirmed worked as a teacher and an assistant basketball coach at Wekiva — was fired the day before his arrest.

Ivey faces a charge of sexual battery with a child by a familial or custodial authority, a first-degree felony punishable up to life, records show. His plea hearing begins at 10 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back here for the latest updates.

