Former Florida Tech professor accused of stalking, taking photos of girls at Walmart

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A former Florida Institute of Technology professor was arrested Sunday after deputies said he stalked and took pictures of multiple girls at a Walmart in Melbourne.

David Knight, 60, faces several charges, including aggravated stalking of a child under 16 years old.

According to a probable cause affidavit, deputies responded to the store, located at 8500 North Wickham Road, around noon after a Walmart Loss Prevention employee requested Knight be trespassed.

The employee told deputies Knight had been walking around Walmart with a shopping cart, tailing and taking photos of girls with his cell phone, the affidavit shows.

Deputies said he would then walk around the corner and stick his hands down his pants. Knight was seen doing this around girls from about 10:30 a.m. until noon, according to the affidavit.

Knight confessed to taking pictures of the girls and touching himself inappropriately, adding he’d been doing similar things for over a year, deputies said.

Florida Institute of Technology spokesperson Wes Sumner said in a statement on Friday that Knight was placed on administrative leave following his arrest, IS not allowed on campus and was instructed not to have any contact with the university’s students.

“He has resigned his position with the university, effective immediately. His teaching and other academic responsibilities are being addressed by other faculty through the end of the semester,” Sumner said in part.

Knight faces charges for aggravated stalking of a child under 16 years old, lewd and lascivious behavior and breach of peace and disorderly conduct.

He was released from Brevard County jail, where he had been held on a $7,000 bond, Tuesday.

