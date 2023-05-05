2-year-old found dead in car seat in Orange County hotel room, records show

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A mother was arrested on several charges, including aggravated manslaughter of a child, after her 2-year-old son was found dead in a car seat in an Orange County hotel room in April, according to an arrest warrant.

Appalonia Lampkin, 32, was arrested Thursday after her son was found dead on April 18, documents show. Officials said the family lived in the hotel room as part of arrangements by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

According to the warrant, Lampkin left her son and his 1-year-old sister unattended on multiple occasions prior to his death. Earlier in the day, Lampkin left her children in a running vehicle while she was in the hotel room, officials said.

The boy had a medical condition called tracheal stenosis, which created respiratory issues when sick or attempting to eat food, the arrest warrant said. The boy was left strapped in a car seat inside the hotel room while Lampkin met with officials from FEMA in the hotel conference room to discuss her housing arrangements, records show.

When Lampkin returned to the room after the meeting, the toddler was slumped in the seat and unresponsive, according to the warrant.

The total amount of time the children were unattended that day amounted to 2 hours and 5 minutes, officials said.

Lampkin faces charges of aggravated manslaughter of a child, neglect of a child and culpable negligence.

