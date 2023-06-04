The Villages homeowner rescued after running into burning house, firefighters say

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – Firefighters in The Villages released a statement ahead of the weekend that describes what they saw when responding to a burning home in The Village of Linden late last month.

Around 7 p.m. on May 31, crews responding to a residential fire along Rhett Road witnessed an individual so far only identified as “the homeowner” run into the structure while the fire truck arrived, according to the release.

The truck’s crew got into the home to rescue the victim, noting heavy smoke and flames coming from the residence’s rear. The homeowner was taken from the house and received aid as no other victims were found inside, firefighters said.

The homeowner was airlifted to UF Health Shands Hospital in critical but stable condition, the release states.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office was still investigating the cause of the fire as of Thursday, June 1.

No other information was shared.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of this fire and not necessarily its exact location.

