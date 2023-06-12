Largest man-made lagoon opens in Florida. And it’s closer than you think

Melbourne officials voted Wednesday to bring another Caribbean-style lagoon to Central Florida — the work of Crystal Lagoons — right off of NASA Boulevard.

SAN ANTONIO, Fla. – The country’s largest man-made lagoon is now open, right here in Florida!

According to WTSP-TV in Tampa, the Mirada Lagoon in San Antonio, Florida, offers visitors 15 acres of crystal-clear water, a swim-up bar and a water slide for a relaxing getaway. There is also an obstacle course!

And if you don’t want to swim, you are more than welcome to lounge around.

Tickets range from $20 to $40.

There are also more man-made lagoons on the way. Last year, the Melbourne City Council voted unanimously to allow the Melbourne Orlando International Airport to sell 56 acres of land for the proposed Lakoona Beach development project, which would provide hundreds of housing units, retail venues and its centerpiece Crystal Lagoons.

The development company, Adelon Capital, said it also plans on creating five inland lagoons in Central Florida.

Work began in 2021 to clear land for the first Crystal Lagoon about 8 miles west of Walt Disney World’s Animal Kingdom.

