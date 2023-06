DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A job fair in Daytona Beach on Tuesday is looking to hire hundreds in various fields.

The annual JobLink job fair is set to begin at 10 a.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott in Daytona Beach.

Florida JobLink is partnering with Volusia County to hire in medical, sales, law enforcement and more fields.

The job fair ends at 1 p.m.

