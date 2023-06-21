81º

Man arrested after car slams into Orlando strip mall

Car crashes into building on Curry Ford Road near Semoran Boulevard

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orlando, Crime, Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. – A driver was arrested early Wednesday after crashing into a strip mall in Orlando, according to police.

The Orlando Police Department said the man, whose name has not been released, was driving recklessly and lost control before crashing into the building on Curry Ford Road near Semoran Boulevard.

Investigators said the driver initially ran from the crash but was later caught and arrested.

Police said the damage was so bad that code enforcement had to be called in to make sure the rest of the building was structurally safe.

No other information has been released.

