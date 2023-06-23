Central Florida eatery tops list of best US award-winning restaurants

ORLANDO, Fla. – A Central Florida eatery topped the list of travel website Trips to Discover’s 10 best U.S. award-winning restaurants.

Victoria & Albert’s restaurant at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa took the No. 1 spot on the list, earning full marks for its TripAdvisor Food and Service scores.

The list, which was released Tuesday, examines three-star Michelin, five-star Forbes and AAA five-diamond-designated restaurants — checking factors such as customer reviews and ratings to help determine the best.

Additionally, this list used “qualitative review sentiment analysis” of restaurants with the highest customer review scores to extract “feelings, emotions and nuanced points of view from customer reviews.”

Victoria & Albert’s has been a winner of the AAA Five Diamond Award every year since 2000 and the Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Award, according to its website.

Being a premiere restaurant at the Walt Disney World Resort, the restaurant offers American cuisine with an award-winning wine list that features a collection of over 500 wines from 35 regions.

“Victoria and Albert’s is a highly regarded destination, with the vast majority of reviewers describing the experience as fabulous, memorable and perfect,” Trips to Discover journalist Noah Holtgraves wrote. “Reviewers highly praise the acclaimed tasting menu that caters to specific dietary needs. The restaurant is also a feast for the eyes — customers rave about the artistic presentation of dishes and the elegantly decorated yet intimate atmosphere.”

The prix-fixe menu at Victoria & Albert’s starts out at $295 per guest, with optional wine pairings beginning at $150 per guest. The restaurant is also restricted to guests ages 10 and over.

Reservations are required and can be made online or by calling (407) 939-3862.

