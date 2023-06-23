Orlando tobacco shop owner accused of selling marijuana to high schoolers

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The owner of a tobacco and vape store in Orlando has been arrested amid an investigation into whether the store was selling controlled substances to minors, according to the police department.

Darvin Thomas, 38, was arrested on June 8.

Court records show the investigation into Thomas’ shop, One Love Smoke Shop, began on May 3 after a Crimeline tip claimed that the store. 3219 Curry Ford Road, was selling marijuana to high school students.

During the investigation, police said they learned that another tip had been submitted in January 2022 claiming that the store was selling vapes and cannabis vapes to minors, as well.

In the 2022 case, it was ultimately discovered that the store had been selling tobacco and vape cartridges to underage customers, police said. A search warrant was conducted at Thomas’ home, which yielded drug paraphernalia and about 2 pounds of cannabis, court records state.

Back in May 2023, investigators said they found that Thomas was still the manager behind One Love Smoke Shop, which was located nearby TDR Learning Academy, a high school.

Investigators set up a “controlled buy” at the store, during which Thomas sold an undercover detective a small package of cannabis, according to an affidavit.

Thomas faces charges of cannabis possession and selling cannabis within 1,000 feet of a school.

