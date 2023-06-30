Minivan driver sought in chain of crashes on Florida Turnpike in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a driver involved in a chain of crashes on the Florida Turnpike in Lake County.

The crash happened on Thursday around 4 p.m. in Clermont near mile marker 276.

The driver of a silver or gray minivan was traveling north on the Turnpike when they stopped for traffic and were struck from behind by a Honda, troopers said. A Chevy and a Subaru traveling behind the Honda were unable to stop in time, causing a chain reaction crash.

Troopers said the minivan driver then left the scene.

Two people, a driver and passenger, were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The FHP said the minivan may have minimal damage to the rear.

The Chevy driver, a 61-year-old Astatula man, and a woman in the Subaru were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone with any information about the crashes is asked to call the FHP.

An investigation is ongoing.

