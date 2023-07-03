92º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Chicagopalooza returns to Orlando. Here’s what to expect

A La Cart and the Milk District are teaming up to create a Chicago-inspired weekend extravaganza

Reina Nieves, Digital Intern

Tags: Orange County, Orlando, Central Florida Happenings, Florida Foodie
Chicago dog (Pixabay)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlandoans will get a taste of the Windy City in a Chicago-themed food showcase this weekend.

From Friday through Sunday, Chicago-themed dishes, food trucks and beers from Chicago-based breweries will make its way to the Milk District for all to enjoy.

Some lineups in the food department include:

  • Italian Beer Sandwich from Korgette.
  • Tavern Cut Pepperoni & Sausage Pizza from Fly Guy.
  • Maxwell Street Polish from Steak It Easy.
  • Poke Deep Dish “Pizza” from PokeKai.
  • Windy City Sundae (Brownie & Caramel-CheddarPopcorn) from Dulce Pecado.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Some lineups in the draft and canned beer department include:

  • Off Color ~ Apex Predator (Saison)
  • Hubbard’s Cave ~ Tropical DDH IIPA (Hazy Double IPA)
  • Une Annee ~ Quad (Belgian Abbey Ale)
  • Phase Three ~ Curvature 10 (Imperial Sweet Stout)
  • Hop Butcher ~ Baby Octopus (Hazy Pale Ale)
  • Hop Butcher ~ Halogen Farmed Fresh (Hazy Double IPA)
  • Hop Butcher ~ Reply Hazy Try Again (Hazy Double IPA)
  • Hop Butcher ~ Still Undefeated (Hazy Double IPA)

All proceeds from flights and Hop Butcher 4-packs will be donated to Urban Growers Collective, a Chicago food charity organization.

On-site parking will be permitted, but space is limited. Once the lot is full, the nearby Einstein’s Bagels can be used as an overflow lot after 4 p.m.

The event runs from 11:30 a.m. through 10 p.m. on each day.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Reina joined ClickOrlando.com in July 2023.

email