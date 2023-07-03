Chicagopalooza returns to Orlando. Here’s what to expect

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlandoans will get a taste of the Windy City in a Chicago-themed food showcase this weekend.
From Friday through Sunday, Chicago-themed dishes, food trucks and beers from Chicago-based breweries will make its way to the Milk District for all to enjoy.
Some lineups in the food department include:
- Italian Beer Sandwich from Korgette.
- Tavern Cut Pepperoni & Sausage Pizza from Fly Guy.
- Maxwell Street Polish from Steak It Easy.
- Poke Deep Dish “Pizza” from PokeKai.
- Windy City Sundae (Brownie & Caramel-CheddarPopcorn) from Dulce Pecado.
[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
Some lineups in the draft and canned beer department include:
- Off Color ~ Apex Predator (Saison)
- Hubbard’s Cave ~ Tropical DDH IIPA (Hazy Double IPA)
- Une Annee ~ Quad (Belgian Abbey Ale)
- Phase Three ~ Curvature 10 (Imperial Sweet Stout)
- Hop Butcher ~ Baby Octopus (Hazy Pale Ale)
- Hop Butcher ~ Halogen Farmed Fresh (Hazy Double IPA)
- Hop Butcher ~ Reply Hazy Try Again (Hazy Double IPA)
- Hop Butcher ~ Still Undefeated (Hazy Double IPA)
All proceeds from flights and Hop Butcher 4-packs will be donated to Urban Growers Collective, a Chicago food charity organization.
On-site parking will be permitted, but space is limited. Once the lot is full, the nearby Einstein’s Bagels can be used as an overflow lot after 4 p.m.
The event runs from 11:30 a.m. through 10 p.m. on each day.
Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below: