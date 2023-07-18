Here’s where you can find the worst drivers in US. See if Florida makes the list

Consumer Affairs came out with its ranking of its top five cities with the worst drivers – and Florida is surprisingly absent.

According to its website, Consumer Affairs examined data points from the U.S. Department of Transportation, including the number of fatal crashes, the number of fatalities caused by bad driving, the number of fatalities due to driving under the influence and the prevalence of speeding in fatal accidents.

They then used that data to calculate a “crash score” and ranked the cities with the worst drivers.

Here’s the top five:

5. St. Louis, Missouri

Crash score of 47.4

St. Louis’ fatal crash rate was well above the national average, with over one-third of fatal crashes linked to speeding.

Their percentage of fatal crashes involving drivers with a positive blood alcohol content was 32.39% – the highest among the cities in the top 5.

4. Macon, Georgia

Crash score of 49.1

Macon’s rate of fatal crashes caused by bad driving is about double the national average. It’s rate of pedestrian fatalities is a whopping four times over the national average.

3. Albuquerque, New Mexico

Crash score of 50.8

New Mexico in general has some of the most distracted drivers, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Albuquerque clocks in with a high rate of total fatal crashes, fatal crashes caused by bad driving, pedestrian fatalities and accidents that involve speeding.

2. Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Crash score of 73.8

Baton Rouge takes the unfortunate title of having the highest rate of fatal accidents involving drunk drivers with more than 10 per 100,000. That’s more than double the national average

And the title for for the worst drivers in America goes to:

1. Memphis, Tennessee

Crash score of 86.8

In 2021, bad drivers caused 203 fatal crashes in Memphis, more than any other city.

According to the data, bad driving caused 19,087 fatal crashes in the U.S., meaning about 1% of all fatal car crashes caused by bad driving happened in Memphis.

To see Consumer Report’s full breakdown of the top 5 cities with the worst drivers and the flip side of the cities with the safest drivers, click here.

