2 drivers injured in 3-car Orlando crash along SR-408

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were injured Wednesday during a three-vehicle crash along State Road 408 in Orlando, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

In a release, troopers said the crash happened around 3:34 p.m. near mile marker 20.

FHP explained that a Ford Escape, a Ford Fusion and a Jeep were heading west on State Road 408 when the Fusion and Jeep came to a stop.

The driver of the Escape — who was behind the two other vehicles — failed to stop before crashing into the Fusion, the release shows. Troopers said that the impact caused the Fusion to collide with the rear of the Jeep.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

The Escape driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and the Fusion driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to troopers.

FHP said the driver of the Jeep was not injured and remained at the scene. According to troopers, the roadblock from the crash has since been cleared.

This crash remains under investigation.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: