Arts & Paws with a Sip: Cocoa Village bakery raises money for animals

A file image of a dog and cat. Image by María Fernanda Pérez from Pixabay.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – If you love arts and crafts, animals and mimosas, Arts & Paws with a Sip is the place to be on Saturday, July 22.

Tails at the Barkery, a pet treat bakery based in Cocoa Village, has partnered with Furever Home Animal Rescue, Inc. to raise money for neglected animals.

For $20, participants will be guided through a pet-themed craft project while they are served mimosas and snacks.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will be used to help Furever Home Animal Rescue relocate homeless animals into loving homes, as well as to educate the Cocoa Village community about responsible pet ownership.

For further information, click here, or call Tails at the Barkery at (321) 305-4584.

