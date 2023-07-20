Man faces Brevard judge in 2011 Titusville double murder case

Larry Lee faces charges in connection with a Titusville double murder that occurred over a decade ago.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A first appearance in court is scheduled Thursday afternoon for a man accused of killing two people in Titusville over a decade ago.

Larry Lee, 52, is accused of killing 23-year-old Anquanette Skanes and 35-year-old Lapriet Jordan on May 22, 2011, at an apartment complex in Titusville.

Lee had been a person of interest in their deaths. Witnesses said Skanes and Lee had been in a yearslong relationship, but that Skanes was also secretly dating Jordan.

The Titusville Police Department said recent advancements in forensic analysis helped confirm Lee’s involvement in the deaths of Skanes and Jordan, including DNA from blood found on a car seized from property where Lee’s parents lived.

The U.S. Marshals Service took Lee into custody in Seminole County before he was transferred to Brevard County, where he’s being held without bond.

Lee faces two counts of second-degree murder.

He’s scheduled to go before a judge at 1:30 p.m.

