13-year-old girl missing out of Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The Daytona Beach Police Department on Friday announced a 13-year-old girl had been reported missing out of the Daytona Gardens area.

Angeline Wigley was last seen at 11 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of S. Adams Street, police said.

Wigley is 5 feet tall and weighs 110 pounds, according to the department.

Anyone who sees Wigley or has knowledge of her whereabouts was asked to call 911.

No other details were shared.

