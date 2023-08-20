86º
Man dies after being shot in Orlando, police say

Shooting reported in area of Mercy Drive

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man died after being shot Friday night in Orlando, according to Police.

Officers located the man while responding shortly after 9 p.m. to the area of Mercy Drive, the police department confirmed to News 6.

No other information has been shared, such as of a potential suspect or of any arrests made in the shooting.

News 6 has reached out to the Orlando Police Department and is waiting to hear back.

