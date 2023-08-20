Man dies after being shot in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man died after being shot Friday night in Orlando, according to Police.
Officers located the man while responding shortly after 9 p.m. to the area of Mercy Drive, the police department confirmed to News 6.
No other information has been shared, such as of a potential suspect or of any arrests made in the shooting.
News 6 has reached out to the Orlando Police Department and is waiting to hear back.
