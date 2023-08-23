A 4th Buc-ee’s is reportedly coming to Florida. Here’s where

Hold on to your beaver nuggets, Florida may be getting another Buc-ee’s, according to a report from Treasure Coast Newspapers.

While not officially announced, the fourth location is expected to be built along Interstate 95, near Fort Pierce.

A conceptual plan obtained by TCPalm states “Buc-ee’s — Fort Pierce, FL” and “Buc-ee’s, Ltd.”

St. Lucie County officials hosted a pre-application meeting in July for a “travel center/fueling station,” according to Benjamin Balcer, who directs the county Planning and Development Services Department.

The travel center could include 73,000 square feet of retail space, 733 parking stalls, 11 bus parking stalls and 120 fueling stations, according to county records.

The gas station and travel center company already operates 46 locations across the country, two of which are currently in Florida.

A third, Texas-sized Buc-ee’s is scheduled to open in 2025 in Marion County which may take the crown for the company’s largest. It will be located near Interstate 75, north of Ocala, and will feature an 80,000-square-foot travel center. A Knoxville, Tennessee store recently opened and measures 74,000 square feet and has 120 gas pumps.

