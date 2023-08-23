Downtown Orlando scaffolding comes down amid controlled demolition

ORLANDO, Fla. – Unstable scaffolding responsible for several closures along Orange Avenue fell down on Wednesday as crews worked to dismantle it, according to a spokesperson for Balfour Beatty.

City officials announced the closures earlier this month after the scaffolding at the construction site was designated as a concern.

Since then, nearby roadways, sidewalks and businesses were closed off as the city and Balfour Beatty — which oversaw the construction project at that building — worked on safely taking it down.

The spokesperson told News 6 on Wednesday that work crews had “executed a controlled plan” to take down the top seven stories of the scaffolding using cranes.

Sky 6 footage taken of the scaffolding showed that it had collapsed to the ground, and Balfour Beatty explained that crews were working to remove the resulting debris from the area.

“The site and the surrounding area remains secured during the removal operation, and we continue to be focused on working quickly and safely to complete the operation,” a statement from Balfour Beatty reads. “We will continue to provide updates on progress, but our goal is to be complete with current dismantling operations along Orange Avenue by mid-next-week.”

While road closures remain as crews remove the debris, city officials announced that pedestrians are able to walk through the area and that valet parking had returned on Church Street.

For a list of closures at this time, visit the city’s website by clicking here.

