Here’s how to report price gouging during a state of emergency in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Now that Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency ahead of Idalia’s arrival, the State of Florida’s Price Gouging law has now taken effect.

The state’s price gouging law states: “during a state of emergency, it is unlawful to rent, sell, lease, offer to rent, sell, or lease essential commodities, dwelling units, or self-storage facilities at an unconscionable price.”

Simply put, it is illegal to raise prices during a state of emergency to substantially higher-than-normal levels.

This comes as the state has suspended sales tax on items residents may need for storm-related preparations.

“We want everyone to be able to afford these important supplies that they will need to weather the storm,” Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said. “If you see — whether it’s gas or water or lumber — at an egregious price that you would not see on average, please let us know.”

Moody said there are three ways to alert the attorney general’s office of possible price gouging:

Report it on MyFloridaLegal.com

Report it using the No Scam mobile app for Apple and Android devices

Call the hotline at 866-9-NO-SCAM (866-966-7226)

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: