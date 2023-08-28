Police looking for person who shot at man at New Smyrna Beach boat ramp

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – New Smyrna Beach police announced they are looking for a man who fired a gun at another person during an argument at a boat ramp on Saturday evening.

According to a news release, at around 8:41 p.m., the victim told police that while he was at the Swoope boat ramp located at 2475 Boat Ramp Drive, an unknown man began to argue with him for taking too long.

Police said after the argument, the man grabbed a gun, pointed it in the direction of the victim, and fired one time in his direction, but the bullet did not hit anyone.

The victim told police that the man then left the scene in a lifted silver or white Ford F-150 that had LED lights in the wheel wells of the pickup. There was also an empty boat trailer attached to the pickup, according to the release.

Police said that the man had a boat in the water with an unknown person on board at the time of the incident.

The truck and the boat both fled in unknown directions, according to the release.

If anyone knows who this individual is, or has any other information, they are asked to contact the New Smyrna Beach Police Department on duty supervisor at 386-424-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477).