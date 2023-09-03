89º
Man arrested after crashing stolen scooter into Osceola County patrol vehicle, deputies say

Joseph Martin, 35, faces several charges in the incident

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Osceola County Sheriff's Office vehicle (file) (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested after he crashed a stolen scooter into a deputy’s patrol vehicle on Saturday afternoon, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said that around 1:20 p.m. they attempted a traffic stop on the scooter that was reported stolen out of Orange County.

According to a news release, the driver of the scooter attempted to flee and crashed into an Osceola County patrol vehicle.

The suspect – later identified as 35-year-old Joseph Martin – was arrested, deputies said.

Martin faces several charges including grand theft auto, resisting arrest without violence, fleeing or eluding at high speed or wanton disregard for safety. reckless driving, driving without a valid driver’s license, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

