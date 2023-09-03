Man arrested after crashing stolen scooter into Osceola County patrol vehicle, deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested after he crashed a stolen scooter into a deputy’s patrol vehicle on Saturday afternoon, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said that around 1:20 p.m. they attempted a traffic stop on the scooter that was reported stolen out of Orange County.

According to a news release, the driver of the scooter attempted to flee and crashed into an Osceola County patrol vehicle.

The suspect – later identified as 35-year-old Joseph Martin – was arrested, deputies said.

Martin faces several charges including grand theft auto, resisting arrest without violence, fleeing or eluding at high speed or wanton disregard for safety. reckless driving, driving without a valid driver’s license, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.

