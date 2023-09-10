78º
Join Insider

Local News

Orlando police look for missing, endangered man

Vincent Gerard Williams Jr. last seen walking east from 4634 Rose of Tara Way

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orlando, Orange County, Missing
Vincent Gerard Williams Jr. (Orlando Police Department)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police announced they are seeking the public’s help locating a missing and endangered 71-year-old man.

Police said Vincent Gerard Williams Jr. was last seen on Saturday around 5:15 p.m. walking east from 4634 Rose of Tara Way.

According to a news release, Williams Jr. has a cognitive disability and was last seen wearing denim pants, a denim jacket and an orange beanie hat.

[TRENDING: Dinoland USA’s extinction, ‘Bug’s Life’ replacement among new ideas at Disney D23 Expo | Orange County Fire Rescue holds annual hero challenge honoring firefighters killed in 9/11 attacks | Become a News 6 Insider]

Williams Jr. is described at 5 feet, 9 inches tall with gray hair and beard and blue eyes.

IF you see Williams Jr., please call OPD at 321-235-5300 or dial 911.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

email