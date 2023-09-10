Orlando police look for missing, endangered man

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police announced they are seeking the public’s help locating a missing and endangered 71-year-old man.

Police said Vincent Gerard Williams Jr. was last seen on Saturday around 5:15 p.m. walking east from 4634 Rose of Tara Way.

According to a news release, Williams Jr. has a cognitive disability and was last seen wearing denim pants, a denim jacket and an orange beanie hat.

Williams Jr. is described at 5 feet, 9 inches tall with gray hair and beard and blue eyes.

IF you see Williams Jr., please call OPD at 321-235-5300 or dial 911.

