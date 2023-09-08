Fire guts Orlando home, chasing out 5, including 2 children

ORLANDO, Fla. – Fire tore through the roof of a house in Orlando Friday, forcing three adults and two children from the home.

The fire happened Friday afternoon at a home on Chipola Circle, in the area of Oak Ridge Road and Orange Blossom Trail.

Orlando fire crews said they encountered thick black smoke from the fire when they arrived. They were able to knock the flames out, but as images from Sky 6 show, the fire gutted the home.

No word yet on what caused the fire. The state fire marshal has been notified, and so has the Red Cross to help the family.

