Orlando names part of Kirkman Road after fallen police officer Kevin Valencia

ORLANDO, Fla. – An emotional Meghan Valencia stood teary-eyed alongside her two young sons at Monday’s Orlando City Commission meeting as the city honored her husband.

Mayor Buddy Dyer announced that the city will soon rename a portion of Kirkman Road as Kevin Valencia Memorial Highway, after the fallen Orlando police officer.

“It means so much to us to be able to have the city recognize not only the fact that Kevin was a hero to us at home but a hero to the city,” said Meghan Valencia. “I’m honored that I get to hold my husband’s legacy alive. I see him each and every day in these two boys.”

Officer Kevin Valencia died in March of 2021, nearly 3 years after being shot trying to rescue four children during a hostage situation.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Meghan Valencia said her two sons have kept her strong. “I do everything for them and I make sure that they know that their dad is watching over them and that he’s still here with them.”

“It’s a terrible tragedy for the department, and this way his legacy lives on. It’s very important to the department, very important to his family, that we keep his memory alive,” said Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith.

(2/3) Officer Valencia's family including his wife Meghan, sons Kolton and Kaleb, brothers, mother and several squadmates attended today's City Council meeting to thank the City and OPD for their ongoing support of the Valencia family. pic.twitter.com/EN6929SYEt — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) September 11, 2023

Smith said the portion along Kirkman Road should be renamed within about 6 months. The exact location will be between Conroy Road and Vineland Road.

That’s near the apartment complex where the standoff took place in 2018. Valencia was responding to a domestic violence dispute where he was shot by the suspect, Gary Lindsey Jr. Lindsey later killed himself and four children.

Valencia’s oldest son, Kolton, will never forget the moment at his dad’s funeral when he saluted his father’s casket. He’s now 10 years old.

“Most people during their childhood are able to have a dad to help take care of them. I didn’t have that for very long and it feels really sad to me,” said Kolton Valencia.

Valencia’s widow said she’s thankful for all of the community and officer support. This road renaming was passed by state legislators this year after being proposed by several elected leaders from Central Florida including State Sen. Geraldine Thompson, State Rep. Bruce Antone and State Rep. Rita Harris.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: