1 shot at Palm Bay gas station, prompting large police presence

Shooting investigated at 7-Eleven in 3500 block of Bayside Lakes Blvd. SE

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

A person was shot overnight at a Palm Bay gas station, prompting a large police presence off Bayside Lakes Boulevard, west of I-95.

The shooting happened around midnight Tuesday at the 7-Eleven at 3505 Bayside Lakes Blvd. SE.

Palm Bay police said the suspected shooter was taken into custody, but the victim’s condition has not been released.

Investigators spent hours outside the gas station, focusing on a white car. Dispatch records indicate that police were called to the area for a carjacking, but officials would not confirm whether it was connected to the shooting.

The shooting comes days after a body was found in the undeveloped area in Palm Bay known as The Compound and a shooting at an apartment complex that left four teens injured.

